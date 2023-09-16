Phillips allowed two hits and struck out one in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Friday's 6-3 win over the Mariners.

Phillips again flirted with danger after taking a loss in his outing Monday versus the Padres. He had runners on the corners with two outs but got Teoscar Hernandez to strike out to end the threat. Phillips is 23-for-25 in save chances while adding six saves this season, and he's maintained a 2.43 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 61:11 K:BB through 55.2 innings. He's converted his last 11 save chances in a row.