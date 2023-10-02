Phillips picked up the save in Sunday's 5-2 victory over the Giants, striking out one over a perfect inning.

Phillips will wrap up the regular season having allowed just one earned run in his last 18.1 innings, going 9-for-10 in save opportunities in that span. While the Dodgers employed a committee at times this season, the 29-year-old Phillips emerged as their top closing option in the second half. He'll wrap up the campaign with a 2.05 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, 66:13 K:BB across 61.1 innings while converting 24 of 27 save chances.