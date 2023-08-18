Phillips earned a save over the Brewers on Thursday, walking one batter and striking out two in a scoreless inning.

The two teams went head-to-head in a scoreless duel until Austin Barnes knocked a solo homer in the bottom of the eighth frame. Phillips was then brought in to protect that tenuous lead and retired the first two batters he faced before walking Sal Frelick. Frelick made it to second on a stolen base, but Phillips ended the threat by striking out Willy Adames. Phillips shared ninth-inning duties with Brusdar Graterol earlier in the campaign, but he's since emerged as Los Angeles' no-doubt closer, notching a save in each of his past six appearances and converting 18 of 20 chances on the campaign.