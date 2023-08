Phillips allowed a hit in a scoreless inning against Boston on Friday. He struck out two and earned a save.

Phillips worked around a leadoff single and closed out the 7-4 game Friday. Since the All-Star break, he's converted all eight of his save opportunities while yielding three runs over 13.2 frames. For the season, Phillips has 20 saves in 22 chances while registering a 2.39 ERA and a 54:11 K:BB through 49 innings.