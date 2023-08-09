Phillips allowed two runs on two hits and a walk over one inning, earning the save in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

Phillips was tasked with protecting a three-run lead but nearly made a mess of it before getting Corbin Carroll to ground into a game-ending double-play. This was just the fourth time Phillips has allowed multiple runs this season, though he's also been scored on in each of his last two outings. He's now at a 2.72 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 47:10 K:BB with 15 saves and six holds through 43 innings overall.