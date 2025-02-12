Phillips is unlikely to be ready for Opening Day due to the shoulder injury that kept him out of the 2024 World Series, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Phillips was originally held out of the World Series due to "arm fatigue," but it was revealed Tuesday that he suffered a tear in his rotator cuff during the NLCS. The 30-year-old reliever received a platelet-rich plasma injection in his shoulder in November and wasn't able to start a throwing program until January. It's unclear how far Phillips is behind schedule, but there's a growing chance he will begin the regular season on the injured list.