Phillips pitched a perfect inning with three strikeouts to earn the save in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Rockies.

Phillips needed just 13 pitches (nine strikes) to retire the top of the Rockies' lineup in the ninth inning. This was his second clean outing in a row after he opened August with three runs allowed over 2.1 innings. The closer is at a 2.60 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 50:10 K:BB with 17 saves and six holds through 45 innings this season.