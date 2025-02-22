Manager Dave Roberts said Saturday that Phillips (shoulder) being ready for Opening Day is in doubt, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Phillips' shoulder problems date back to last year's postseason, as a torn rotator cuff prevented him from playing in the World Series. He's gotten back to throwing off a mound since the start of spring training, but he has already been ruled out for Los Angeles' two-game series against the Cubs in Tokyo, and he could now be at risk of landing on the injured list ahead of the Dodgers' first game in the United States.