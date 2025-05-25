Phillips (elbow) hasn't started a throwing progression yet, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Phillips was placed on the 15-day injured list with right forearm discomfort on May 7, which was attributed to inflammation in his elbow. The right-hander was initially supposed to be shut down from throwing for two weeks, but he's yet to begin a throwing program. Manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that "it's starting to get a little concerning" that Phillips hasn't began throwing yet. The relief pitcher appears to be multiple weeks away from returning to action and he may end up having to be reevaluated in the near future.