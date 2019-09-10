Lux was added to the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Orioles.

Lux was originally supposed to sit with lefty Ty Blach on the mound for Baltimore, suggesting a possible platoon role. Justin Turner (ankle) getting scratched triggered a series of changes, however. Chris Taylor moves in from right field to third base, with Enrique Hernandez moving from second base to right field. Lux will enter the lineup as the second baseman, batting ninth.