Lux (knee) agreed to a one-year, $1.225 million deal with the Dodgers on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

He missed the entire 2023 season after undergoing knee surgery in spring training, but Lux has a chance to be the Dodgers' starting shortstop, at least against righties. It's also possible the team could still acquire an external upgrade, but as things stand, he could platoon with Miguel Rojas. Lux slashed .276/.346/.399 with six home runs and seven steals in 129 games in 2022.