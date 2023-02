Lux also suffered a sprained LCL on top of his torn ACL, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

There was some belief that Lux had torn his LCL, but imaging revealed just a sprain. Unfortunately, the torn ACL suffered by the 25-year-old will keep Lux out for all of the 2023 season, as he will undergo surgery performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache on March 7 in Los Angeles. Miguel Rojas and Chris Taylor are expected to get the majority of the reps at shortstop with Lux out.