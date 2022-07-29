Lux went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 13-0 win over the Rockies.

Lux has found his swing again, posting multiple hits in four of the last five games. He contributed an RBI single and a run during the Dodgers' five-run fourth inning. The 24-year-old is hitting .307 -- the highest his average has been since April 17 -- with an .817 OPS, four home runs, 29 RBI, 49 runs scored, five stolen bases and 15 doubles through 90 contests. He should continue to see a near-everyday role at second base or in left field, especially considering how well he's done at the plate lately.