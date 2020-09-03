Dodgers manager Dave Roberts suggested Wednesday that Lux is being too passive at the plate, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Lux was brought up to the big-league club Saturday and has been in the starting lineup for all four games since. However, the rookie has only two hits in 14 at-bats during that stretch while striking out five times. The Dodgers are five games up in the NL West and appear committed to providing Lux plenty of playing time down the stretch, though he'll need to work on being more aggressive in order to hang on to a starting role into the postseason.