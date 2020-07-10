Lux (undisclosed) has reported to the Dodgers' camp and will play second base during Friday's intrasquad matchup, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Lux was absent from camp for the first several days for an undisclosed reason, but his presence in the starting lineup Friday signals that he's cleared intake testing. Whether Lux's absence will impact his readiness for the start of the regular season remains to be seen. The Dodgers are scheduled to open the season against the Giants on July 23.