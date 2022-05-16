Lux went 1-for-3 with a double, a run, a walk and two RBI in a 5-4 win over Philadelphia on Sunday.

Lux's poor defense looked like it would cost the Dodgers a win throughout most of the contest, as his second-inning error resulted in four Phillies unearned runs. However, the infielder made up for the miscue in the bottom of the ninth inning, smacking a two-out double that plated the winning runs for Los Angeles. It was the first time Lux has knocked in any runs since May 4, as his chances have been limited by batting at the bottom of the order.