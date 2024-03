Lux (illness) will start at second base and bat eighth in Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Mariners, Kirsten Watson of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

Lux was away from camp Tuesday while he battled an illness, but he presumably made a full recovery from the ailment overnight. He'll return to the lineup at the keystone, the position he's expected to occupy this season after defensive concerns prompted the Dodgers to move him off of shortstop earlier in spring training.