Lux went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Mariners.

Lux singled and scored in the seventh inning, but his big hit came in the following frame. With two outs in the eighth and Los Angeles down a run, the third-year second baseman took Rafael Montero deep to plate three runs and vault his team toward a come-from-behind win. The blast was among the biggest hits of Lux's young career considering the context and the fact that a struggling Dodgers club was in danger of falling to .500 on the season. It also helped build upon a recent strong stretch at the plate for Lux, who is hitting .323 (10-for-31) with five RBI over his past eight games.