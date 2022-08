Lux went 2-for-4 with a triple, two runs and two RBI in Tuesday's 9-5 victory over San Francisco.

Lux knocked an RBI single and scored in the second inning, delivered an RBI fielder's choice in third and scored after tripling in the eighth to break an 0-for-11 stretch across his last four games. The successful performance raises Lux's slash line to .298/.373/.427 while he boasts 52 runs, 32 RBI, four home runs and six stolen bases.