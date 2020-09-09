Lux went 3-for-5 with two home runs, three runs scored and five RBI Tuesday against the Diamondbacks.

The first shot was an opposite field wall scraper, while his second long ball was a towering shot to right field in the 10th inning. The Dodgers' top prospect had a .480 OPS with zero home runs and one steal in 27 at-bats prior to Tuesday's exploits, but now his OPS sits at .793. He has been particularly good of late, hitting .333 with six runs and five RBI over his last 15 at-bats. Lux has made four straight starts, all against right-handed pitchers.