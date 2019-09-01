Lux was officially promoted to the Dodgers on Sunday.

Lux is MLB.com's ninth-ranked overall prospect and will be called up to the big leagues ahead of a six-game homestand for the Dodgers. Lux has made 18 starts at second base this season while playing with Triple-A Oklahoma City, and that is exactly where he will find himself Monday as he will pick up his first start against the Rockies at home.

More News
Our Latest Stories