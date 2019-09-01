The Dodgers intend to call up Lux from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday, Emily Waldon of The Athletic reports.

While Lux wasn't included among the Dodgers' initial wave of September callups Sunday, the organization's top prospect is believed to be en route to Los Angeles after he was withheld from the lineup at Triple-A Oklahoma City. Though the Dodgers likely didn't come into the season expecting Lux to contribute for the big club at any point, the 21-year-old earned his spot in the majors after slashing .392/.478/.719 with 13 home runs in 49 games at Triple-A following his late-June promotion from Double-A Tulsa. Expect Lux to receive most of his initial action at second base while Max Muncy (wrist) is on the shelf.