Dodgers' Gavin Lux: Callup on tap
The Dodgers intend to call up Lux from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday, Emily Waldon of The Athletic reports.
While Lux wasn't included among the Dodgers' initial wave of September callups Sunday, the organization's top prospect is believed to be en route to Los Angeles after he was withheld from the lineup at Triple-A Oklahoma City. Though the Dodgers likely didn't come into the season expecting Lux to contribute for the big club at any point, the 21-year-old earned his spot in the majors after slashing .392/.478/.719 with 13 home runs in 49 games at Triple-A following his late-June promotion from Double-A Tulsa. Expect Lux to receive most of his initial action at second base while Max Muncy (wrist) is on the shelf.
More News
-
Dodgers' Gavin Lux: In play for September callup•
-
Dodgers' Gavin Lux: Could be called up in September•
-
Dodgers' Gavin Lux: Ends 50-game on-base streak•
-
Dodgers' Gavin Lux: Could take on apprenticeship role•
-
Dodgers' Gavin Lux: Continues to rake in minors•
-
Dodgers' Gavin Lux: Not an option to replace Hernandez•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 24 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....