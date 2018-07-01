Lux (hamstring) has returned to High-A Rancho Cucamonga from the minor-league disabled list.

Lux sustained the hamstring injury injury in mid-June but made his return Tuesday, and is 2-for-8 with a walk in three games. The 20-year-old has a .308/.393/.504 line with eight home runs in 240 at-bats for the Quakes in 2018.

