Lux went 2-for-2 with a solo home run during Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Phillies.

Lux broke out of a mini-slump Thursday, reaching safely in both of his plate appearances after logging just one hit in his previous 23 at-bats. The second baseman has been working in the strong side of a platoon at second base and owns a .214/.267/.298 slash line with three homers this season.