Lux went 2-for-5 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored in Friday's win over Colorado.

Lux's fifth-inning triple was the second of his career and accounted for his second RBI of the campaign. After a disappointing 2020 season that didn't end with a Rookie of the Year coronation as many expected, Lux appears to have secured a near-everyday role as Los Angeles' starting second baseman. The 23-year-old is off to a strong start, going 4-for-9 through his first two games.