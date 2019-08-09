Lux went 2-for-5 for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday and has now collected eight hits in his last 14 at-bats.

The hit parade continues for Lux, who has shown no signs of slowing down in August after earning the PCL Player of the Month award by hitting .435 in July. The Dodgers' top-ranked prospect is now slashing an absurd .362/.431/.633 with 23 homers and 68 RBI in 450 plate appearances between Double-A and Triple-A this season. The Dodgers have resisted the temptation to call him up to the big club thus far, but he's likely to get his first taste of the majors in September, if not sooner.