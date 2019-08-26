Lux could be added to the Dodgers' active roster in September, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Previous reports indicated that the organization was considering bringing up Lux in a "ride-along" role in which he would participate in team activities but not be eligible to play in games. That stance may be changing, however, with the 21-year-old continuing to rake at the Triple-A level, posting a .407/.493/.747 slash line with 12 homers and 38 RBI in 44 games with Oklahoma City. Although the recent returns of Chris Taylor and Kike Hernandez from the injured list would seem to make even fewer at-bats available for Lux, the positional flexibility of both major-league veterans -- and the Dodgers' massive lead in their division -- could allow the team to work their top prospect into the lineup down the stretch.