Dodgers' Gavin Lux: Could take on apprenticeship role
Lux is likely to join the Dodgers in September but may not be added to the active roster, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Manager Dave Roberts recently acknowledged that Lux has earned an opportunity to join the team when rosters expand in September, in some capacity. That could mean that Lux joins the team in a "ride-along" scenario; traveling and taking part in team activities but not as a member of the active roster (and not playing in games). Los Angeles took a similar approach with Will Smith -- who is now the team's starting catcher -- at the end of last season. Lux is slashing .356/.427/.627 with 24 home runs across two minor-league stops this year and appears to be a big part of the Dodgers' future plans.
