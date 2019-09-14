Play

Lux went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and two runs scored Friday night against the Mets.

Lux delivered a three-run blast in the fourth inning, putting his team ahead in the early going. The 21-year-old shortstop is now 9-for-33 with two homers, five RBI and a stolen base over his first 10 big-league contests.

