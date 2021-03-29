Lux went 2-for-3 with his first home run of the spring Sunday in the Dodgers' 6-5 Cactus League loss to the Angels.

Lux's home run came off southpaw Andrew Heaney, a welcome sign for a player who has thus far recorded just one hit over 23 career regular-season plate appearances against left-handed pitchers. With an .894 OPS this spring, Lux appears on track to break camp with the big club this season after the Dodgers chose to leave him at the alternate training site coming out of summer camp in 2020. While Lux's well-rounded offensive skill set gives him a high fantasy ceiling, the presence of Chris Taylor may make it difficult for the youngster to begin the season as anything more than part-time player. The two have typically alternated starts at the keystone throughout the spring, with both typically batting in the bottom third of the Los Angeles lineup.