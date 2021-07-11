Lux went 1-for-4 with a triple, three RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 22-1 win over the Diamondbacks.

Lux was held out of the lineup Saturday, but thanks to the Dodgers racing out to an early 9-0 lead, multiple starters were pulled from the contest early. That allowed Lux to receive a relative normal load of at-bats in a bench role, and he was able to match his RBI total from his prior 18 games combined when he tripled with the bases loaded in the eighth inning. The 23-year-old infielder is now slashing .233/.316/.361 across 301 plate appearances on the season.