Lux went 0-for-4 against Triple-A Round Rock on Friday, ending a streak of 50 consecutive games in which he reached base.

Prior to Friday, the last game in which Lux did not reach base took place on June 8 while he was still playing Double-A ball. During the impressive streak, Lux hit .417 with 13 homers and 41 RBI between 37 games with Oklahoma City and 13 with Tulsa. The Dodgers' No. 1 prospect is expected to spend time with the big club when rosters expand in September, though he may not be added to the active roster.