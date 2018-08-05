Dodgers' Gavin Lux: Excelling through three games at Double-A
Lux has gone 6-for-13 with a home run and stolen base through his first three games with Double-A Tulsa.
Though it's been a small sample of action, Lux has thus far carried over his success from the California League in his initial appearances in the Texas League. With 42 extra-base hits between the two levels, the 20-year-old has displayed more power production than anticipated at this stage of his development. He'll look to continue raking at Double-A in 2018 and position himself for a potential big-league callup at some point in 2019.
