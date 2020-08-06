According to Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, Lux's absence from the 30-man roster is entirely based on his lack of readiness for game action, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports. "First of all, there is no conspiracy theory of holding Gavin Lux down, for any other reason besides that we don't feel he's ready right now," Roberts stated Wednesday.

Speculation about service-time considerations tends to pop up when top prospects who have proven themselves in the minors are kept out of the big leagues at the start of the season. The skepticism is arguably more intense with Lux due to the fact that he played a key role on the major-league squad late last season and into the playoffs, leading many to assume that he would be anointed the Dodgers' everyday second baseman for the 2020 campaign. However, Lux missed the beginning of summer camp for undisclosed reasons and didn't start any of the team's three exhibition contests, leading to his move to the Dodgers' alternate training site before the start of the regular season. There's little doubt that Lux will return to the big-league squad at some point in 2020, though substantial playing time is not a given with veteran utilitymen Chris Taylor and Enrique Hernandez both holding their own to start the campaign.