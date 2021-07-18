Lux was removed from Sunday's game against the Rockies in the bottom of the ninth inning due to an apparent left hamstring injury, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Lux grounded out to end the top of the ninth inning, and he appeared to grab his left hamstring as he ran out of the batter's box. He was able to limp off the field under his own power, but he was replaced defensively in the bottom half of the frame. Prior to Lux's departure, he went 0-for-4 with a strikeout. Whether the injury forces him to miss additional time remains to be seen.