Lux (back), who isn't starting Wednesday against Atlanta, is expected to be back in the lineup Friday against the Padres, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Lux will be on the bench for a second straight game to close out the series against Atlanta, but manager Dave Roberts is optimistic that the 24-year-old will be back in action for Friday's series opener in San Diego. Zach McKinstry was added to the Dodgers' taxi squad as a precautionary measure Wednesday, but it appears as though Lux will be back in action Friday following a relatively brief absence.