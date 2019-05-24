Lux went 4-for-5 with a home run and two RBI for Double-A Tulsa on Wednesday.

Lux is one of the hottest hitters in the minors at the moment, as this was his second straight game with a homer as part of his current nine-game hitting streak. The 2016 first-round pick is hitting .320 in the month of May and sports an excellent .314/.372/.575 slash line with 10 long balls through 37 Double-A games.