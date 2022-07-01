site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Gavin Lux: Gets Friday off
RotoWire Staff
Lux will sit Friday against the Padres, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Lux sat only twice in June, but his first off day in July comes on the first day of the month. Mux Muncy will get the start at second base.
