Dodgers' Gavin Lux: Heading to major-league camp
Lux received an invitation to Dodgers' major-league spring training, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Lux took a huge step forward at the plate last season as he slashed .324/.399/.514 in 116 games between High-A Rancho Cucamonga and Double-A Tulsa. The Dodgers' top prospect is unlikely to make the jump from Double-A to be a major-league contributor in 2019, but a good showing at Triple-A Oklahoma City could have the 21-year-old seeing the big leagues in the not too distant future.
