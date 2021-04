Lux is out of the lineup for Thursday's game in Milwaukee, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

With a lefty (Eric Lauer) on the mound for the Brewers, Lux will sit in favor of Sheldon Neuse, who picks up a start at second base. After being activated from the 10-day injured list Monday, Lux started in all three of the Dodgers' games against Cincinnati to begin the week, going 1-for-12 with six strikeouts.