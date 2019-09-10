Lux is not starting Tuesday against Baltimore.

Lux started six straight games since earning his first big-league callup last week. He hit just 3-for-20 in those games, though the sample size is far too short to jump to any conclusions about his future. All six of his starts came against righties, but he'll sit against lefty Ty Blach on Tuesday, indicating a possible platoon role down the stretch. Enrique Hernandez starts at second base in his absence.

