Lux suffered an apparent right knee or lower leg injury in the sixth inning of Monday's Cactus League game against the Padres and was carted off the field, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Lux wasn't able to put any weight on his foot and required assistance just to get on the cart after he sustained the injury while trying to avoid a throw across the diamond as he slid into third base. The Dodgers will likely provide an update on Lux's condition later Monday, and a clearer diagnosis of the injury should be available in the next day or two once he receives X-rays and/or an MRI. Given how the injury looked, Lux could be in danger of missing time to begin the season.