Manager Dave Roberts said the Dodgers have yet to decide whether or not to promote Lux in September, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Lux will likely join the team regardless, but if he isn't actually called up he would work in an apprentice-type role to gain experience while not being eligible to play in games. The 21-year-old has done everything he can to prove he's ready at Triple-A Oklahoma City in 48 games, posting a .390/.478/.723 slash line with 13 home runs since his promotion in late June. According to Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times, whatever the Dodgers decide, Lux won't join the team when rosters expand Sunday, but he could arrive during the week once Oklahoma City's season officially comes to an end.