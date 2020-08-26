The Dodgers included Lux on their five-man taxi squad for their six-game road trip that began Tuesday in San Francisco, J.P. Hoonstra of The Orange County Register reports.

Lux has yet to make his 2020 debut after a poor showing in summer camp prompted Los Angeles to leave him off its Opening Day roster and send him to the alternate training site for further development time. Manager Dave Roberts suggested the Dodgers have been pleased with the progress the 22-year-old has made of late, with Lux notably taking pitcher Tony Gonsolin deep twice in an intrasquad game Monday. Lux could be at the top of the list for a promotion if the Dodgers require another infielder at some point, though it's unclear if he would immediately unseat Chris Taylor as the club's top option at the keystone.