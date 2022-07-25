Lux went 2-for-4 with a run and two RBI in Sunday's 7-4 victory against the Giants.

Lux notched his first RBI of the contest with a single in the third inning and plated another run with a single in the seventh. The second baseman batted fifth in the order for the first time this season, though that may simply have been a result of Will Smith getting a day off and Justin Turner (abdomen) continuing to be unable to play. Regardless, Lux has hit well this season, as all three marks in his .295/.373/.424 slash line are a career high.