The Dodgers placed Lux (wrist) on the 10-day injured list Sunday, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Lux's sore right wrist isn't hampering him in the field, but since he hasn't been able to take full swings since being scratched from the lineup ahead of Thursday's game against the Rockies with the injury, the Dodgers opted to deactivate him in favor of infielder Sheldon Neuse. Manager Dave Roberts said that Zach McKinstry, Chris Taylor and Sheldon Neuse are all candidates to pick up starts at the keystone while Lux is sidelined.