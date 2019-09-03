Lux will start at second base and bat leadoff Tuesday against the Rockies.

The 21-year-old had a pair of hits -- including a double on his first career barrel -- and three runs scored out of the eight hole in his debut Monday. He will be tested Tuesday with an assignment atop the order as Joc Pederson sits with an abdominal bruise. Manager Dave Roberts told Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com that Lux will start almost every game at second base against right-handers this month. Lux should be owned in virtually all fantasy leagues.