Lux went 2-for-5 with a grand slam in Sunday's 11-5 win over the Giants.
Lux capped off a seven-run third inning with a grand slam to right-center to put the Dodgers up 10-0. It was his second grand slam over the last six games. The 23-year-old has turned things around at the plate this month, slashing .324/.375/.500 with three home runs, 16 RBI and 10 runs scored. Lux should continue to be slotted toward the top of the batting order for the foreseeable future while he's on at the plate and with Corey Seager (hand) on the injured list for another few weeks.