Lux's right knee injury is "bad," a source told Buster Olney of ESPN and is expected to keep the infielder sidelined for a long time.

The Dodgers have yet to reveal the results of the MRI performed on Lux's knee, but it doesn't sound like the news will be good. Lux injured his knee during Cactus League play Monday on a slide into third base and had to be carted off the field. We should officially find out more about the 25-year-old later Tuesday. Miguel Rojas figures to take over at shortstop while Lux is on the shelf.