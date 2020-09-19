Lux went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Friday's 15-6 win over the Rockies.

Lux gave the Dodgers a 4-0 lead in the second inning with his two-run blast off Rockies starter Ryan Castellani. In the seventh, Lux got aboard on a fielder's choice and came around to score on a Mookie Betts triple. The homer was Lux's third of the year to go with eight RBI, eight runs scored and a stolen base in 14 contests. He was able to snap a 0-for-14 dry spell he had over his previous four games.